51,649 Shares in Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Purchased by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 503,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,089,000 after purchasing an additional 56,268 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 18,656 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $2,280,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Gambling.com Group Price Performance

Shares of GAMB stock opened at $14.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $511.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.04. Gambling.com Group Limited has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $17.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GAMB. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Gambling.com Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gambling.com Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gambling.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Gambling.com Group Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. It provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and social casino products. The company's focus is on online casino, online sports betting, and fantasy sports industry. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com, Casinos.com, RotoWire.com, and Bookies.com.

