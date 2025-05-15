Port Capital LLC Purchases 432 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 1.7% of Port Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $38,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,052,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,678,009,000 after buying an additional 1,529,716 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,022,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,633,000 after buying an additional 360,632 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,070,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 59,278.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 280,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,697,000 after buying an additional 279,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $565.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $564.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $555.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were paid a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $620.91.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total transaction of $1,764,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

