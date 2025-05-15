Prana Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 32,909 Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,491,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $137,448,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $915,346,000 after purchasing an additional 672,420 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,588,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,637,000 after purchasing an additional 630,255 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 477.9% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 238,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after purchasing an additional 197,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,207,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,088,000 after purchasing an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Stifel Financial from $123.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Shares of SF stock opened at $99.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.07. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $73.27 and a 1-year high of $120.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is 35.18%.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

