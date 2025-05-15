Nicholas Investment Partners LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its stake in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 65.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,655 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Harrow were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 907,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,431,000 after buying an additional 467,401 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Harrow by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 200,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 112,588 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Harrow by 1,806.8% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 89,544 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Harrow by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 54,273 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Harrow by 10,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Harrow from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Harrow from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Shares of HROW opened at $25.13 on Thursday. Harrow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.78 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $921.89 million, a PE ratio of -26.73 and a beta of 0.41.

Harrow (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.40). Harrow had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. The business had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Harrow, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

