ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 161.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 188,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,792,000 after acquiring an additional 116,470 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 248,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,755,000 after purchasing an additional 68,564 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 59,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $99.31 on Thursday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.52.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

