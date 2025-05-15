Prana Capital Management LP Has $7.58 Million Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 613.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,821 shares during the quarter. Prana Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of MarketAxess worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 495.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 13,900.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 185.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX opened at $210.82 on Thursday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.84 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $217.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.92.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $208.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $223.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.78.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

