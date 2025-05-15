286,192 Shares in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Bought by Potrero Capital Research LLC

Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 286,192 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,115,000. Fluor makes up 4.7% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLR. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluor by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor by 826.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $40.00 target price on shares of Fluor and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Fluor from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fluor in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fluor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.43.

NYSE:FLR opened at $38.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.24. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $60.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.57.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.23. Fluor had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fluor Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

