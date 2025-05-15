JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) is Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,467,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,442 shares during the period. JFrog accounts for approximately 7.2% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in JFrog were worth $43,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in JFrog by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in JFrog by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in JFrog by 33,106.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in JFrog in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $42.77 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.03. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $43.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.89 and a beta of 0.97.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative net margin of 16.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $122.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. JFrog’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FROG. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total value of $573,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,354,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,798,021.12. The trade was a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 41,829 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $1,528,849.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,982,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,101,383.70. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,790 shares of company stock worth $8,259,863 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

