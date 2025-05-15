Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $172.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of NYSE:PVH opened at $86.93 on Wednesday. PVH has a fifty-two week low of $59.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.08. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that PVH will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.42%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,161,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $398,284,000 after acquiring an additional 807,301 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PVH by 179,164.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 760,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,705,000 after acquiring an additional 759,656 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $53,373,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter worth $38,035,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in PVH by 76.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 803,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,932,000 after buying an additional 348,592 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

