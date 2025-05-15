Potrero Capital Research LLC Sells 722,822 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Potrero Capital Research LLC lowered its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,226,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,822 shares during the quarter. Zuora accounts for 7.4% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned 1.45% of Zuora worth $22,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zuora alerts:

Zuora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 1.67. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.