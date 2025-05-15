Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Boosted by Prevatt Capital Ltd

Prevatt Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 5.9% of Prevatt Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Prevatt Capital Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,727,000 after acquiring an additional 30,185 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,058,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth Management Group raised its position in shares of Visa by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. King Wealth Management Group now owns 74,874 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,663,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.0%

V stock opened at $356.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $328.23.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.38.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

