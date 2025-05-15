Prana Capital Management LP Has $832,000 Holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Prana Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,188 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 80.2% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $106.78 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $129.18. The stock has a market cap of $67.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.