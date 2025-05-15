Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Upgraded at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. Establishment Labs has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 0.73.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.15 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 184.55%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at $81,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the first quarter valued at $207,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

