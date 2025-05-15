Needham & Company LLC Cuts Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $80.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CAMT has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

Get Camtek alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Camtek

Camtek Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of CAMT opened at $69.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.00. Camtek has a 52 week low of $47.41 and a 52 week high of $140.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.92 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 27.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Camtek

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the 1st quarter worth about $5,954,000. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Camtek by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its position in Camtek by 1,525.1% in the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 194,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 182,815 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Camtek by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 170,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Camtek by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 83,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,880 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.