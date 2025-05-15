PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Susquehanna from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAGS. Citigroup raised PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. PagSeguro Digital has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $14.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.77.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $875.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.66 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.12%. Equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1,306.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 626.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 166.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

