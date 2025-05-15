Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Issues Earnings Results

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $439.11 million during the quarter.
Nihon Kohden Trading Up 1.0%
NHNKY opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Nihon Kohden has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.
Nihon Kohden Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nihon Kohden
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Homebuilders: Oversold, Undervalued, and Ready to Run?
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- SMCI Stock Rally: 45% Gain in 2 Days Could Be Just the Start
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- AMD’s AI-Powered Stock Price Rally Just Shifted Gears
Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.