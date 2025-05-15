Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Issues Earnings Results

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $439.11 million during the quarter.

Nihon Kohden Trading Up 1.0%

NHNKY opened at $11.99 on Thursday. Nihon Kohden has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.04 and a 200-day moving average of $13.97.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

