American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEO. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup set a $13.00 price objective on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of AEO opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $24.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 298,263 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 101,795 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $195,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 385,800 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,431,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

