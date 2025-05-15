3D Systems’ (DDD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

DDD has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on 3D Systems from $5.75 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised 3D Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

Shares of DDD stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.94. 3D Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $5.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 260.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,379 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 149,793 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,709 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 99,950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,530 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 822.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 139,685 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 124,547 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 27,772 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

