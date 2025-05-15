Insider Selling: Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) EVP Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total value of $61,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 340,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,537.98. The trade was a 6.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Roderick James Mackenzie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of Transocean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total value of $49,060.00.

On Tuesday, February 11th, Roderick James Mackenzie sold 22,000 shares of Transocean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $84,700.00.

Transocean Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RIG opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $906.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Transocean's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the topic of several research reports. SEB Equity Research set a $2.80 price target on Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Transocean from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Transocean from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays cut their price target on Transocean from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Transocean from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Transocean

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 60.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,623,924 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 609,681 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 42,803 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,736 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 28,715 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

