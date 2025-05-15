68,530 Shares in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 68,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHK. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 47,716,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,843,000 after acquiring an additional 19,115,413 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,970,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377,865 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,387,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,163 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,633,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,939,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,895,000 after acquiring an additional 976,332 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Trading Up 0.1%

SCHK opened at $28.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.01.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.0808 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

