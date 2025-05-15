Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $283.18 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,545,019 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 841,283 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Medtronic worth $283,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 753.8% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.14.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.0%

MDT opened at $84.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.81. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $75.96 and a 12 month high of $96.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.