Numerai GP LLC Sells 495 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Numerai GP LLC reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Numerai GP LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Ross Stores

In related news, CMO Karen Fleming sold 5,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $671,272.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,826,540.99. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 7,492 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $956,653.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,760,529.79. The trade was a 5.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,398 shares of company stock valued at $4,439,950. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $150.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.36 and a twelve month high of $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.76 and a 200 day moving average of $142.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $166.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.53.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

