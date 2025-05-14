Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Acquires 31,284 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,284 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC owned approximately 0.52% of SI-BONE worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SIBN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 14.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,732 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 62,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of SI-BONE by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 766,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares in the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.15, for a total transaction of $46,850.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,453.25. This represents a 1.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $44,229.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,574.92. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,216 shares of company stock valued at $841,138. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN opened at $18.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 8.25 and a quick ratio of 7.22. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.21 million, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.82.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 23.82% and a negative return on equity of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SIBN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SIBN

About SI-BONE

(Free Report)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, that operate to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and fusion, adult deformity and degeneration, and pelvic trauma; and implantable bone products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.