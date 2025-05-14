NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 38,500 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

NorthRock Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,500 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of SentinelOne worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 715.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,794,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,447,000 after buying an additional 4,206,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,528,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 368.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,603,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,430 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at $26,082,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,534,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,541 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 0.81. SentinelOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $305,680.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,118 shares in the company, valued at $11,090,313.28. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $191,629.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,571,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,127,452.40. This trade represents a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 432,498 shares of company stock worth $8,136,199. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

