NorthRock Partners LLC Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $3,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,466,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hawkins by 487.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 254,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,260,000 after purchasing an additional 211,472 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the fourth quarter worth $13,087,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 900.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after buying an additional 74,320 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Hawkins by 291.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,562,000 after buying an additional 64,110 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins Stock Up 2.2%

HWKN opened at $120.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.42 and a 200-day moving average of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.98 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HWKN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BWS Financial upgraded Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Hawkins Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

