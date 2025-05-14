Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $9.10 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,187 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $331.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ALNY opened at $266.86 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $251.33 and its 200-day moving average is $253.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.98 and a beta of 0.17. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.73 and a twelve month high of $304.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $594.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $169,204.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,654,862.41. The trade was a 4.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,003.62. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,392 shares of company stock worth $1,875,627. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

