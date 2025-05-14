Nokomis Capital L.L.C. Invests $177,000 in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Nokomis Capital L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XPER. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Xperi during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xperi by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xperi during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xperi during the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,000. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi Trading Down 0.7%

XPER opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64. The firm has a market cap of $377.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.29. Xperi Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XPER shares. BWS Financial restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Xperi

Xperi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.