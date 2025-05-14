Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Sold by MSD Partners L.P.

MSD Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,401,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,860 shares during the period. Xponential Fitness makes up about 13.3% of MSD Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. MSD Partners L.P.’s holdings in Xponential Fitness were worth $18,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $794,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 287,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Xponential Fitness to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XPOF opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $459.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.57. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xponential Fitness had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $76.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.