MPM Asset Management LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

MPM Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,683,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,929 shares during the quarter. Repare Therapeutics accounts for about 1.8% of MPM Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. MPM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 3.96% of Repare Therapeutics worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2,144,950.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 85,798 shares during the period. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP grew its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 3,443,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after acquiring an additional 71,160 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Price Performance

RPTX stock opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.85. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repare Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RPTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a negative net margin of 99.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Repare Therapeutics Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

