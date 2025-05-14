Paradoxiom Capital L.P. Purchases Shares of 30,587 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Paradoxiom Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,000. J.B. Hunt Transport Services comprises 2.2% of Paradoxiom Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,282.74. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nicholas Hobbs bought 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.75 per share, with a total value of $199,916.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 91,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,995.25. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.9%

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $147.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.20 and a 200 day moving average of $163.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.79 and a 12-month high of $200.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JBHT. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

