Main Street Group LTD Acquires 374 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Main Street Group LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Main Street Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Main Street Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Weinberger Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $539.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $505.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $533.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

