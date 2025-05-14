Nicholas Investment Partners LP Has $1.52 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,498 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wealth Partners grew its position in ASML by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 46,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,403,000 after buying an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC now owns 35,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 4th quarter worth $30,426,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASML in the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $763.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $680.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $702.42. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $578.51 and a 12-month high of $1,110.09. The firm has a market cap of $300.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The semiconductor company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $0.19. ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,100.00 to $965.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of ASML from $860.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $906.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

