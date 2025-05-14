5,535 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Purchased by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.86.

Chubb Trading Down 1.5%

CB stock opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a market cap of $114.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $288.48 and a 200-day moving average of $280.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.52%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total transaction of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,978.04. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total value of $7,498,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,321,922.75. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,470 shares of company stock worth $18,562,730 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.