Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Patient Capital Management LLC

Patient Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 31.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442,429 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 204,900 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises 3.8% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Patient Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Expedia Group worth $82,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth about $670,565,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth about $80,206,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $368,276,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 854,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after acquiring an additional 361,543 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $194.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (down previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $169.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.25 and a 52-week high of $207.73. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.41% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

