Newbrook Capital Advisors LP Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Newbrook Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 315,565 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 3.4% of Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $26,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 116,726 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,589 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,002,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 42,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.5%

FIS opened at $77.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 844 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.04 per share, with a total value of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,301.68. This represents a 7.60% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.11.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

