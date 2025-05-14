Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP Has $116.47 Million Stock Position in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,422,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518,255 shares during the quarter. Vaxcyte makes up approximately 4.1% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP owned about 1.14% of Vaxcyte worth $116,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 25,257 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vaxcyte by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vaxcyte by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 413,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,860,000 after purchasing an additional 144,516 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 593,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 246,049 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 188.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $586,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 154,931 shares in the company, valued at $11,351,794.37. This trade represents a 4.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Price Performance

PCVX stock opened at $30.05 on Wednesday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $121.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.32.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.