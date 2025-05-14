Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,218,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,257,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,796 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 12,960,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,261 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,704,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $877,113,000 after purchasing an additional 123,429 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,116,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $491,357,000 after purchasing an additional 593,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,243,000 after purchasing an additional 273,759 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insmed from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Insmed from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 6,830 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.16, for a total value of $479,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,924 shares in the company, valued at $16,412,107.84. The trade was a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 18,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $1,471,439.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,545,887.53. This represents a 13.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,232 shares of company stock valued at $6,868,473 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insmed Stock Performance

INSM opened at $65.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 5.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.26. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $84.91.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.63 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 4,773.73% and a negative net margin of 251.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

