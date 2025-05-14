Paradoxiom Capital L.P. Buys New Stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Paradoxiom Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Oshkosh by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OSK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $163.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.82 and a fifty-two week high of $123.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

About Oshkosh

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.