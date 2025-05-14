Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Stock Holdings Increased by MPM Bioimpact LLC

MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Free Report) by 101.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,094,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,556,379 shares during the quarter. Trevi Therapeutics accounts for 1.8% of MPM Bioimpact LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. MPM Bioimpact LLC owned about 4.03% of Trevi Therapeutics worth $12,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVI. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 774.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 159,798 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Trevi Therapeutics by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 96,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 63,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $8,244,000. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRVI opened at $6.45 on Wednesday. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $7.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $644.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.62.

Trevi Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TRVI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Equities analysts predict that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRVI. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

In related news, insider Farrell Simon sold 81,313 shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total transaction of $548,862.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,075. The trade was a 51.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $34,630.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,599.54. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

