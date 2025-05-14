Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of CW opened at $395.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $258.85 and a one year high of $399.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $329.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $345.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 earnings per share. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CW shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 1,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.73, for a total transaction of $326,707.19. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,424,354.99. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,550. This represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,642 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,107 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

