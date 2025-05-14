Panoramic Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Panoramic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,000. Teradyne comprises approximately 1.7% of Panoramic Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 82,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after buying an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ TER opened at $84.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TER shares. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

