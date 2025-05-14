Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP Makes New $9.08 Million Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 276,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,000. Agios Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.3% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP owned about 0.48% of Agios Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $49,290,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,957,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 935,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,732,000 after purchasing an additional 265,637 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,215,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,151,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AGIO opened at $28.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.00. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.42 and a 1-year high of $62.58.

Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.25. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1,845.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 million. Analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 7,497 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $194,172.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 149,220 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,798. The trade was a 4.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

