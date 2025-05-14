Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV reduced its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 1.8% of Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. DA Davidson lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.50 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.48.

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

USB stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $35.18 and a one year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

