Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Stake Boosted by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 866,179 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $55,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,766,683 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $10,903,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,525 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Uber Technologies by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 118,131,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,125,728,000 after buying an additional 52,125,476 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,561,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,621,929,000 after buying an additional 1,061,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,355,075 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,831,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792,039 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,460,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,596,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137,512 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.69.

Shares of UBER opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.29 and its 200-day moving average is $71.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $54.84 and a one year high of $92.17.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $1,644,599.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,027,619. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

