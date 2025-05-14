Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.

Wingstop has raised its dividend by an average of 16.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Wingstop has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wingstop to earn $5.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $286.30 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 1 year low of $204.00 and a 1 year high of $433.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.17, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,177.19. The trade was a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wingstop from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.09.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

