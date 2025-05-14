RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Holdings Raised by Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its stake in RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,378 shares during the period. RxSight accounts for approximately 1.4% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in RxSight were worth $10,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,383,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,946,000 after buying an additional 96,464 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,159,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,258,000 after buying an additional 413,737 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,551,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,345,000 after buying an additional 381,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,568,000 after buying an additional 13,641 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of RxSight by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 657,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,595,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Get RxSight alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tamara Fountain sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $179,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,428.03. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

RxSight Trading Down 4.0%

NASDAQ RXST opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $536.41 million, a P/E ratio of -15.90 and a beta of 1.32. RxSight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $64.50.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.74 million. RxSight had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of RxSight in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RxSight from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of RxSight from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of RxSight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RxSight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RXST

RxSight Company Profile

(Free Report)

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.