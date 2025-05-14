Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP Sells 1,075,610 Shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075,610 shares during the period. Viridian Therapeutics accounts for approximately 1.2% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP owned about 2.30% of Viridian Therapeutics worth $34,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 218.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 400,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after acquiring an additional 274,641 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 113.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 66,550 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,595,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,087,000 after purchasing an additional 174,952 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Viridian Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $12.81 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.08. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.12% and a negative net margin of 85,127.16%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Viridian Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

