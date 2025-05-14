Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Issues Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.370-0.380 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $465.0 million-$470.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.2 million. Dynatrace also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.560-1.590 EPS.

Dynatrace stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.14). Dynatrace had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynatrace will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.41.

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

