MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $4.91 Million Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 31,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,905,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,730,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,471,231,000 after purchasing an additional 707,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,798,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,262,826,000 after buying an additional 670,432 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,721,882,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 14,579,529 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,313,634,000 after buying an additional 3,905,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,289,513 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,041,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,076 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.82, for a total transaction of $523,308.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,778 shares in the company, valued at $9,374,385.96. This trade represents a 5.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.24, for a total value of $246,784.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,376.32. This trade represents a 6.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,312 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,379. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.5%

QCOM opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.16 and a 200-day moving average of $157.25.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Loop Capital decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on QUALCOMM from $179.00 to $157.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.