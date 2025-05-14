Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,334 shares during the period. Day One Biopharmaceuticals comprises about 1.7% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals were worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DAWN. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.57.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 12,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $144,094.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,059.40. The trade was a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Adam Dubow sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $55,566.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 39,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,639.92. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,064 shares of company stock valued at $251,925 in the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ DAWN opened at $6.33 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.97. The stock has a market cap of $641.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of -1.24. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $17.14.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

